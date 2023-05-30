Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – New Life and Prayer Centre and Church senior pastor Ezekiel Odero has suffered a severe blow after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confiscated the ‘holy water’ and white handkerchiefs in his church to conduct forensic analysis.

According to a senior DCI officer privy to the investigations, the holy water and white handkerchiefs will undergo chemical tests to establish whether the pastor uses some of the banned substances to stupefy his followers.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Pastor Ezekiel’s lawyers led by Danstan Omari, Jared Magolo, Shadrack Wambui, and Cliff Ombeta said they were shocked at how DCI has stooped low in tainting the image of the ‘man of God’.

“We are shocked. We have been informed that the water will be tested by the government chemist. We do not know what divine water which has been prayed for will be tested for. l wonder what they will discover. The prayers?” Omari posed.

Pastor Ezekiel is also being investigated over his links to the Shakahola massacre, where his partner in crime, Pastor Paul Makenzie, is accused of killing his followers and burying their bodies in the Shakahola forest.

Already, police have exhumed 242 bodies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.