Monday, May 8, 2023 – Detectives are asking the court to allow them to have access to bank accounts belonging to embattled preacher Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Center and Church after it emerged that he convinced some of his brainwashed followers to transfer huge amounts of money to him.

It is suspected that some of Ezekiel’s followers sold their homes after being radicalized and gave the proceeds to him.

Detectives have asked the court to allow them to access several bank accounts at Equity Bank, Co-op Bank, KCB and HFC Bank that are run by the preacher.

A detective involved in investigations claims that they are concerned that the money held in the aforementioned accounts will be transferred if the court does not issue the necessary orders to access the accounts.

Detectives are also trying to establish where Pastor Ezekiel is involved in money laundering.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.