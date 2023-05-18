Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, May 18, 2023 – A middle-aged lady was charged before Kibera Principal Magistrate Renee Kitagwa for maliciously damaging her boyfriend’s car at Club Gemini over cheating allegations.

She also destroyed his TV.

According to the court papers, the two had heated arguments over some cheating allegations.

The accused person, through her lawyer Brian Mwenda, pleaded with the court for a lenient bond term release.

Mwenda told the court that his client was a law-abiding citizen and was not a flight risk.

He told the court to supply her with all the documentary evidence that the prosecutions intended to rely on during the entire trial.

The magistrate directed that the accused person be released on Sh100,000 bond or an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case proceeds on May 31 for pre-trials and further directions.

The accused lady is very beautiful.

She is also addicted to a soft life.

See more of her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.