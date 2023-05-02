Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 2, 2023 – More photos from the wedding of singer Davido to his lover, Chioma Rowland, have surfaced online.

The couple tied their union in a very private ceremony after the unfortunate loss of their son, Ifeanyi.

Pictures from their wedding were shared online on Sunday, April 30, as many fans took to social media to celebrate Chioma who turned 28.

See some photos from the wedding below