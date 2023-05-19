Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 19, 2023 – Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, have been expelled from the former ruling party, a rival faction has announced.

East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega told a press conference Friday morning that the party’s National Disciplinary Committee (TNDC) found the two officials guilty of gross misconduct and lack of respect for party organs.

Mr. Kega’s team convened an NEC meeting this morning that resolved to adopt the findings of the disciplinary committee.

The NEC also announced that the NDC called by Mr. Kenyatta stood suspended following a report by the party’s Internal Disputes Resolution Committee (IDRC).

“The NEC has adopted the TNDC findings and the same have been communicated to the affected parties. We have accordingly resolved to adopt the findings of the TNDC,” Mr Kega said.

Earlier in the day, Kega revealed that Kioni was earning a salary of Sh 800,000 a month while Murathe was earning a salary of Sh 600,000, yet he was doing nothing in the former ruling party.

