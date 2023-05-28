Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday May 27, 2023 – The panic filled moment a passenger opened a door on an Asiana Airlines flight that later landed safely at a South Korean airport, was captured on video on Friday, May 26.

According to airline and government officials some people on board tried to stop the person from opening the door but it was eventually opened partially, putting the lives of the 194 people on board in danger.

The plane was heading to the southeastern city of Daegu from the southern island of Jeju in South Korea. The flight is normally about an hour, and how long the door was open wasn’t immediately disclosed.

Police detained the unidentified person who opened the door, the airline said. The motive wasn’t immediately known.

The passengers included teenage athletes who plan to attend track and field competitions in Ulsan, another southeastern city.

The incident terrified some passengers with some being rushed to hospital after suffering breathing difficulties, Asiana and Transport Ministry officials said.

Watch video below

🚨Daegu Airport in South Korea after the emergency exit door was opened by a passenger on approach. 9 people taken to hospital with breathing difficulties.{News courtesy with@aviatiin brk} pic.twitter.com/PWVhleVHlR — BREAKING NEWS BULLETIN DAILY (@bulletindaily) May 26, 2023

Asiana Airlines A321 lands safely at Daegu Airport in South Korea after the emergency exit door was opened by a passenger on approach. 9 people taken to hospital with breathing difficulties. pic.twitter.com/Jzed4PMDvc — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 26, 2023