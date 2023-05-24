Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 23, 2023 – The U.S. Secret Service has detained the driver of a rented box truck that crashed into security barriers near the White House on Monday night, May 22.

According to reports the driver perhaps intentionally targeted the building but there were no injuries and no ‘ongoing danger’ police said.

Witnesses say investigators found a Nazi swastika flag that apparently came from inside the truck, which crashed into barriers at Lafayette Square, next to to the White House grounds.

Officers retrieved the flag and plastic evidence bags that had been laid out on the sidewalk following the crash and placed them in the back of the truck.

Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, said on Twitter: ‘Preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers at Lafayette Square.’

U.S. Park Police would file charges with investigative support from the Secret Service, he added.

After the crash, a remote-controlled robot opened the truck’s rear door, revealing a dolly but no other obvious object was inside apart from the Nazi Swastika.

Zaboji, 25, an airline pilot who lives in Washington, said he had just finished jogging on the National Mall and was walking home when he heard a loud crash.

He said: ‘I looked back and saw that the U-Haul van had rammed into the barricade. I backed away behind a guy on a golf cart and took the video on my phone. After I saw it rammed again I didn’t want to be anywhere near the truck and left.

Watch the video below

WATCH as a rented box truck crashes into a security barrier outside the White House



A Nazi flag was found inside the truck, and the driver was detained by secret service



There were no injuries, and the motive remains under investigation pic.twitter.com/uKnK4roFel — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) May 23, 2023

Secret Service apparently found a Nazi flag inside a U-Haul truck that rammed into security gates outside the White House. Cause white supremacy is the greatest threat .. and maybe this is a new narrative from the left pic.twitter.com/j5ee0kT0Rw — Lydia Formichella (@MAGAlydiafree) May 23, 2023