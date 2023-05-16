Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 16 May 2023 – A video of former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko flaunting wads of dollars and Kenyan notes has astonished many Kenyans on social media and left tongues wagging.

The former county boss showed off that he is a rich man with wads of notes stuffed in suitcases in his house after someone claimed that he is broke and a deadbeat dad.

“Hii ni pesa ya kuharibu na mabibi zangu! Unajua pesa wewe?’’ Mike Sonko said.

The flamboyant politician opened suitcases and started unleashing the dollars of unknown value and, moments later, the wads of Kenyan notes, which he said were KSh 2 million.

He said the money was his “pocket money”.

The video has since gone viral and sparked mixed reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.