Saturday May 27, 2023 – Clergywoman, Becky Paul-Enenche, has warned married women against checking their husband’s phones.

While preaching in church recently, Becky who has been married to Pastor Paul Enechie for 29 years, asked women to mind their business.

She told them to stop invading their husbands’ privacy.

Watch a video of her speaking below