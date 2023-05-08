Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, May 8, 2023 – Former ODM blogger, Aoko Otieno, has continued to fire salvos at prominent ODM politicians on Twitter.

Aoko now claims that Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo told her Zimbabwean husband to sire a kid with one of her relatives after struggling with childlessness.

“She gave her husband to one of her relatives to sire a kid with him after struggling with childlessness,” she tweeted.

She further alleged that the vocal MP cheats on her husband with a young Luo man.

The Suba North MP has not been able to conceive after being diagnosed with fibroids.

However, she is not ashamed to talk about her inability to get kids.

Speaking in a past interview, the legislator revealed she was diagnosed with fibroids in 2001.

Check out Aoko’s tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.