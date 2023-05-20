Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 20, 2023 – Boxing heavyweight legend, Mike Tyson, has predicted the winner of a potential fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

In 1987 Tyson defeated Tony Tucker to became the undisputed champion – the same crown Fury and Usyk are chasing right now, making Mike Tyson a good predictor of the bout.

The top two heavyweights looked set to fight for all the belts in April until the Ukrainian’s team pulled out, believing they weren’t going to get a fair deal.

If the ‘The Gypsy King’ as Fury is known and ‘The Cat’ as Usyk is known by, do manage to get it on, Tyson told iFL TV that the man named after him will be too much for Usyk.

“Tyson Fury [will win], he’ll over power him.

Usyk can’t run that long with him. Tyson’s going to wear him down, he’ll get on him, wear him down and then he’s going to pound on him.

Usyk’s not going to win a title running. Usyk’s not going to be Tyson moving and running, at some point in the fight he’s going to have to fight.

Fury’s a different fighter to AJ, he’s going to be more consistently on the guy but AJ nearly stopped him with body punches, AJ was hurting him with body punches but he was doing it often enough.”