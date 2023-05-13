Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 13, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has warned President William Ruto against overtaxing Kenyans.

Ruto’s government, through the Finance Bill 2023, has introduced a raft of new taxes that will directly or indirectly make the cost of living high.

Commenting about the introduction of new taxes, Miguna said Ruto will shoot himself in the foot if he overtaxes Kenyans using the Finance Bill 2023.

The outspoken city lawyer noted that it would be senseless to tax the already overburdened Kenyans as it would stifle growth, industry, innovation, and transformation.

Instead, he advised the President to go after Kenyans who were involved in corruption and stashed money abroad.

This is what Miguna Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

“FREE ADVICE TO KENYA KWANZA The easiest, fastest and painless way for the Kenya Kwanza administration to sort out the economic crisis, pay out the suffocating public debt, lower the cost of living, build infrastructure including public housing and create jobs is to locate and REPATRIATE the TRILLIONS of MONEY despot Uhuru Kenyatta, the Kenyatta, Moi and Odinga families and CRONIES STASHED ABROAD.

“Over-taxing the already over-taxed Kenyans without corresponding delivery of services, would stifle growth, industry, innovation and transformation,”

