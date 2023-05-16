Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has finally spoken after he was heckled and chased away from a funeral in Homa Bay County on Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Miguna dismissed claims that he was chased out and accused the media of misreporting the incident.

“The MC announced that I had to speak first because I had another engagement in Kisumu. I spoke and left for that engagement. Just like the Homa Bay Women Rep also had done. Your cheap lies didn’t make Raila Odinga president,” Miguna said.

While reacting to another report by one of the local dailies, Miguna said; “I was wildly cheered at 3 events in Nyando, Nyakach and Muhoroni last week after publicly calling out Raila Odinga but the Media didn’t report those even with one line. They now scream over 3 hecklers!”

Miguna, at the funeral, attacked Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga, accusing him of denying the Nyanza people the fruits of independence by not embracing multi-party democracy.

“There is what we call the multiparty democracy in Kenya which we (Luos) including Raila Odinga fought for. Raila was even detained because of the fight for democracy. But it’s unfortunate we (Luos) now through Raila don’t want to embrace the multiparty by wanting us to be into one political party.

“I refuse to buy it and I say here that we must embrace multiparty democracy. And we must also accept that William Ruto is the president of Kenya whether you like it or not,” said Miguna.

After finishing his speech, Miguna handed over the microphone and left the dais. Some of the mourners dared him to speak ill of Raila as he walked away.

