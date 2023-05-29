Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 29, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister Miguna Miguna has said outgoing Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji failed in his job of being senior state prosecutor.

In a social media post on Monday, Miguna said Haji is a failure and thanked Transparency International for withdrawing an award they gave him in 2019.

“Haji failed as DPP. That’s the point Kenyans are making. Failures shouldn’t be rewarded,” he said.

Miguna’s remarks came as he questioned Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi’s statement that the outgoing DPP’s legacy will be his good strong morals.

Ahmednasir said Haji’s decency was worth rewarding.

“So, what is Noordin’s priceless legacy as Director of Public Prosecution since his appointment in 2018? He never took a shilling as a bribe either to prosecute or not prosecute. That probity is worth a king’s ransom in a country where peasants become dollar billionaires once appointed to public office,” he said.

Miguna, however, disagreed with Ahmednasir’s remarks.

He reminded the lawyer that he has been calling for the prosecution of former Cabinet secretaries alleged to have embezzled public funds, yet he was now praising the man who was supposed to do it but did not.

“You have challenged the Kenya Kwanza administration to explain why the 4 US Dollar Billionaire thieves have not been charged. Yet paradoxically, you are heaping praises on the man – Noordin Haji – who headed the @ODPP_KE and had the duty of charging and prosecuting the 4 US Dollar Billionaires,” Miguna said.

Haji has since been appointed by President William Ruto as the National Intelligence Service Director General following the early retirement of Major (Rtd) Philip Wachira Kameru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.