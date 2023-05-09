Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has congratulated blogger Maverick Aoko for exposing Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leaders led by their deity Raila Odinga.

Aoko, who was once ODM Chairman John Mbadi’s social media manager, exposed how ODM leaders are sex maniacs who can sleep with any girl, including how ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna demanded sex from Nairobi woman representative Esther Passaris to give her the ODM nomination certificate last year.

The blogger, who has since decamped to Kenya Kwanza Alliance, also exposed Raila Odinga’s alleged girlfriend Irene Mayaka, who is currently nominated ODM MP.

In reaction to the expose, Miguna said ODM is dead after the damning revelations by the blogger.

“You know we are dealing with a falling cult when an unarmed female blogger literally obliterates its top leadership with a simple gadget called a mobile phone, data, a @Twitteraccount and a cocktail of sex tapes. ODM is dead. Single-handedly destroyed by a maverick from Nyakach Katito,” Miguna stated.

ODM is yet to respond to the accusations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST