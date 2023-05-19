Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 19, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has called for the arrest of senior government officials who released contaminated sugar for public consumption.

Currently, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is probing how over 20,000 bags of poisonous sugar that had been condemned by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) disappeared mysteriously at a godown in Thika early this month.

Sources said Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria was involved in the disappearance of the sugar.

Miguna said all senior government officials involved in the scandal should be arrested and charged.

The ‘General’ also said anyone who stole or attempted to steal funds at Kemsa should be arrested and charged with the crime.

“They should be arrested and prosecuted and the public money they stole or proceeds they obtained be reverted to the public without interest,”

“They should neither be on half salary nor have the chance of reinstatement,” Miguna said in a tweet

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his sons are among the suspects who have been mentioned in relation to the Sh 3.7 billion Kemsa scandal.

