Thursday, May 4, 2023 – Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is not being fair to Kenyans with his demonstrations.

In a reaction to reports that the Azimio side had called off planned protests for Thursday, Miguna said the properties destroyed during the demos were because of Raila Odinga’s personal greed.

Tuesday protests saw a Public service vehicle bus set ablaze along Ngong Road and a trailer transporting cables burnt along the Southern By-pass.

Miguna went on to say that Azimio leader Raila Odinga only wants to be nominated to Parliament to become the official leader of the Opposition.

“Not fair. Not right at all. That one greedy maniac caused all the destruction to property, disruptions and deaths just because he wanted to be NOMINATED to PARLIAMENT to replace Opiyo Wandayi! Mr. @RailaOdingaMUST apply for a NAME CHANGE and add CONMAN as his first name,” Miguna stated.

