Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has advised President William Ruto to listen to Kenyans and withdraw the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Monday evening, Miguna said Ruto should withdraw the bill and postpone the implementation of a 3 percent Housing tax on all employed Kenyans.

Further, Miguna suggested that the president should hire new advisors and also reshuffle his communications team since they are embarrassing him by forcing him to drum up support for the unpopular bill.

“My unsolicited advice to Kenya Kwanza, President @WilliamsRuto and Deputy President @rigathi: Pull back. Listen to Kenyans. Withdraw the Finance Bill 2023. Postpone the implementation of the Housing Levy. Return to the Drawing Board,” Miguna said.

“Don’t rely on yes men and yes women. Don’t be defensive. Don’t argue with the people,” Miguna added.

