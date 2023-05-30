Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has admitted that Azimio One Kenya Alliance Leader Raila Odinga is gaining popularity due to the blunders that President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, are making.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Miguna said the decision by Ruto and Gachagua of appointing incompetent Kikuyus and Kalenjins in senior government positions is making Raila a saint and thereby making Azimio leader more popular to Kenyans.

Miguna also urged Ruto to stop appointing corrupt Kenyans in senior government positions because this is making his government unpopular.

“Stop hiring and recycling incompetent failures and graft-riddled conmen. The reckless talk about two shareholders in a country of 50 million people is political harm. Raila Odinga is gaining popularity because many of the senior government officials you have appointed are failing to engage Kenyans transparently, respectfully and accountable,” Miguna said.

