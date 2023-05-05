Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 5, 2023 – Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna claims that Thomas Namwamba, the brother to Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, is a sex predator.

Thomas Namwamba is a lecturer at Kenyatta University where he mostly teaches Philosophy and it is alleged that he has a habit of exploiting students sexually.

He reportedly fails female students who refuse to sleep with him.

He also demands sex from male students.

This is not the first time the lecturer’s randy behaviours are being exposed to the public.

There was a time he was accused of infecting female students with STDs.

Below is Miguna’s tweet and reactions from Netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.