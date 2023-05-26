Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 26, 2023 – Migos rapper, Takeoff’s alleged killer Patrick Xavier Clark has been formally charged with murder.

This came after a Texas grand jury indicted him on murder charges on Thursday, May 25. Commenting on the development, Clark’s attorney, Carl Moore told TMZ;

“Today’s action by the grand jury is not unexpected. We would ask people to remember that getting an indictment requires meeting a very, very minimal standard of proof. When we get inside a courtroom and in front of a jury, where we will be able to put on our evidence and cross-examine the state’s witnesses where the standard of proof is guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, we expect the jury will come back with a verdict of not guilty.”

Takeoff was shot and killed back in November outside a Houston bowling alley, where he was partying with Quavo. What started out as a celebration turned into an argument, which led to a physical altercation and ultimately a fatal shooting. Houston PD arrested Clark in December, accusing him of firing the fatal shots.

The coroner’s report said Takeoff was shot in the head and the torso. Police say Takeoff was not armed and he was an innocent bystander when he was hit by gunfire. Clark was released from the Harris County Jail in early January after posting $1 million bond.

TMZ reported earlier that Clark asked a judge for $5,000 (£4,057) so he can hire a private investigator and prepare his defence. He claimed at the time that he is financially unable to cover the costs by himself.