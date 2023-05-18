Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 18, 2023 – Vincent Alata has sued his pretty girlfriend, Imelda Mwendwa Kigunda after she damaged his car and TV over cheating allegations.

The court heard that she committed the offense on January 18, 2023, at Gemini Club, a high-end club in Nairobi.

According to the court papers, the two had heated arguments over some cheating allegations, which led to the said offense.

Imelda was released on Sh100, 000 bond or an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

