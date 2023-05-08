Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 8, 2023 – Before KTN’s Swahili TV anchor Mary Kilobi fell in love with COTU boss Francis Atwoli, she was dating Bungoma-based politician Jack Wanami, who is the current Member of Parliament for Bumula Constituency.

Jack had already visited Kilobi’s parents and paid dowry in preparation for their marriage.

However, she dumped him for the elderly COTU boss.

Kilobi said in a past interview that her relationship with Wanami did not work out because he was never serious like Atwoli.

She further denied claims that he had paid dowry.

She accused Wanami of lying to her that he was single and begging for her hand in marriage yet after one year, his wife came out of the woodwork.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.