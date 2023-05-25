Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, May 25, 2023 – A little boy who goes by the name Baby Ethan seems to know all the Kenyan leaders by their names.

He was hosted for an interview on Kameme FM, where he was asked to name several politicians by their names and he didn’t disappoint.

Despite his young age, he has memorized the names of the leaders and the areas they represent.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.