Sunday, May 28, 2023 – As the Government continues to crack down on rogue preachers, it is now emerging that a Nigerian pastor is running an occult church in Imara Daima estate, Nairobi.

The said pastor identified as Richard Takim reportedly uses dark powers to brainwash his congregants and mislead them for his gains.

A former member wrote to Robert Alai and claimed that the pastor planted an occultic spirit in her.

The pastor wanted her to transfer her family wealth to him to build the church.

He also warned her that she will die if she leaves the church.

She left the church last year and since then, dark spirits have been attacking her and her family members.

Check out Alai’s Twitter and posts of the rogue Nigerian preacher.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.