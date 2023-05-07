Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday May 7, 2023 – Media personality, Tomike Adeoye, has welcomed her second child with her husband.

Adeoye who shared the news on Instagram, said she welcomed her son at 11:24am on the 17th of March 2023.

She wrote;

“11:24am on the 17th of March 2023, my boy made his grand entrance into this world

Dear Family members, say hello to our latest addition!! Oluwatofarati King Efetobore Ireoluwatomiwa Obaloluwa Ayobami Oluwadayobomi

Oluwatofe Oluwatomisin Oluwaloseyi Patrick Adeoye! Thank you Lord for everything! My testimonies are soooo many! The devil tried but my God is bigger! In a nutshell, GOD SHOWED UP AND SHOWED OFF!!! He said “not today devil, this one is covered!” Thank you Lord! Thank you family members for your endless prayers, love and support! I have so much to tell you but first… let me show you the last born of the family.”