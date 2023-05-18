Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, May 18, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has ruled out the possibility of any handshake with President William Ruto.

This is despite the two having three meetings in 24 hours over the weekend; something that sparked handshake debate.

Addressing the media, Raila said there were no handshake talks between him and Ruto in their three meetings within 24 hours over the weekend.

He termed his meeting with President Ruto at the burial of Ms Mukami Kimathi in Nyandarua, before they both met at Kasarani for the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday and then thereafter during the Mashemeji derby at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday as “chance meetings” that had nothing to do with the political situation in the country.

Raila told Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who has been feeling uneasy over the handshake, to relax, because he and Ruto never talked about politics in their meetings.

“I want to tell Rigathi Gachagua that we did not talk about anything other than football. For the record, we don’t want any handshake with the government and we have not asked for it. It was a chance meeting; I did not know he was coming to Kasarani. I was invited to the event and when I got there, I saw him (president) also arriving. Nothing was planned,” Mr Odinga said.

On their meeting at Nyayo Stadium during the derby between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, Mr. Odinga said he only learnt that the President was going for the match while he was at Makadara on his way to the stadium.

“I encountered a traffic jam at Makadara while on my way to Nyayo and when I asked, I was told that it was the President who was going to the stadium for the match. While there, we met at the lounge at half-time and we only talked about football,” Mr Odinga said.

On the burial of Ms. Mukami, Raila said it was a State burial and he had to attend when he met the President and they shook hands.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.