Thursday, May 18, 2023 – Renowned Reggae emcee John Maina alias MC Fullstop has shared an uplifting update about his health, weeks after revealing that his left lung had collapsed.

The veteran reggae emcee revealed that he sought multiple medical opinions from doctors and underwent procedures such as bronchoscopy and lung biopsy.

The results were incredibly positive, instilling hope and optimism for his recovery.

Currently, Fullstop is undergoing rigorous medication and therapy to aid in his healing process.

He has relocated to Mombasa, where the favourable weather conditions are conducive to his recovery.

The artist expressed his appreciation to all those who have supported him throughout his challenging journey.

He acknowledged the power of prayer and the immense impact it has had on his recovery.

He is now able to walk and swim and soon, he will resume his fitness routine.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.