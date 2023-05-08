Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, May 8, 2023 – Controversial blogger, Maverick Aoko, has continued with her onslaught on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying he always fails in the presidential election because he surrounds himself with failures.

In a social media post on Monday, Aoko said Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, is surrounded by men who are driven by sex and reveals that Baba is also surrounded by members of the Lesbian Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) community.

Aoko said most of those surrounding Baba are sex maniacs who use their cars as lodgings to satisfy their manly needs.

“Raila is the cause of ODM failures plus his fall, surrounded with a gang of D! ck Driven men who Dinyana hadi kwa magari ndani, in the toilet and the streets of Koinange plus HOMOSEXUALS hadi kiongozi wa mashoga ako ODM !!,” Aoko said.

She also threatened to reveal the names of LGBT members in ODM if they attack her.

“I DARE them to say a single word and I expose the names, they are selling ushoga hadi kwa mashule by force, giving out money for recruitment of LGBTQ and later pretend SAINTS !!,”She stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.