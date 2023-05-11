Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 11 May 2023 – Pretty Kikuyu gospel singer Mary Lincoln has acquired a Mercedes Benz.

She went to a popular car yard in Nairobi and bought the classy German Machine.

She acquired the new ride months after her ex-husband Njogu Wa Njoroge repossessed an SUV that he had gifted her after they broke up over infidelity.

It is alleged that she is currently dating a rich MCA from Kiambu.

He has already proposed to her with an expensive ring.

Below are photos of her new ride.

