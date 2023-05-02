Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua condemned the torching of a bus and lorry in Nairobi during the Azimio One Kenya Alliance demonstrations.

The bus was torched along Ngong road and the lorry was set on fire along the southern bypass by unknown goons who tried to steal what was inside the lorry’s 40-foot container.

Addressing the press on Tuesday evening, Karua who was flanked by Azimio Principals, Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, said the goons who torched a bus and lorry were members of the Kikuyu community who were hired by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Karua said the same goons who torched the two vehicles were the same ones who raided former President Kenyatta‘s Northlands Farm and attacked Raila Odinga’s East Africa Spectre factory last month.

“Kenya Kwisha regime is using unemployed youth from the Kikuyu community to burn vehicles and orchestrate violence,” Karua said.

She also said Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, on Sunday, hinted the government was planning to assassinate Raila Odinga when he mentioned Lee Harvey Oswald, a U.S. Marine veteran who assassinated John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, on November 22, 1963.

“There was a pursuit of the prediction by Moses Kuria that during the protests, a Lee Harvey Oswald would emerge and assassinate Azimio leader Raila Odinga,” Karua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.