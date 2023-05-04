Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 4, 2023 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has attacked the National Police Service for failing to protect properties during the Azimio One Kenya Alliance mass protest on Tuesday.

Karua, in a Tweet on Thursday, said it would be good if the police explained to Kenyans why they did not salvage two burnt vehicles that were set ablaze during Tuesday’s demos.

“Would be useful if police, Inspector General of Police, DCI, and ODPP explained to the Kenyans why police stationed to stop Maandamano Tuesday did not salvage both vehicles,” Karua said.

She said the police also ought to explain an instance where police are seen in a video walking away from the scene of the crime.

Karua said it is a recipe for anarchy if police leave the citizens to take the law into their own hands.

“It is a recipe for total anarchy if police, DCI, and ODPP abdicate duty and let citizens take the law into their hands,” Karua said.

On Tuesday, after the demos, Karua said the goons who burnt the two vehicles were youths from the Kikuyu community and were hired by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.