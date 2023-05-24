Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 23, 2023 – Reality TV star and Mother of four, Kim Kardashian says she doesn’t consider her marriage to Kanye West a “failure, but rather a success.”

The “Kardashians” star reflected on their “beautiful” but broken union to the multiple award winning rapper on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast which was released on Monday, May 22, explaining that she can’t “help” people who don’t “want” it.

Even though Kardashian did not name her ex-husband, she spoke at length about previously having “different views” from someone in her life who she didn’t have “the power” to change.

“You can’t force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different,” the reality star said of struggling to “co-exist really well” with a particular person.

Although she believes it is “OK to have” conflicting opinions, saying that’s how “the world goes ’round,” Kardashian encouraged listeners to prioritize “align[ment] in the same values and morals and things at your core.”

She explained, “It’s OK to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in.

“You can’t really force things upon other people,” she continued. “You can’t expect them to be where you’re at [and] at your level.”

Kardashian, 42, added that she teaches that lesson to her and and Kanye West’s four kids — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — as they look “for friends and partners and relationships” themselves.

The former couple wed in 2014 and split in 2021. They settled their divorce last November .West is now married to his Yeezy employee Bianca Censori.