Tuesday May 30, 2023 – Marcus Rashford has been named Manchester United’s player of the year at the club’s end of year awards on Monday night, May 29.

The forward has scored 30 goals in 55 games so far this campaign in a scintillating return to form after a difficult couple of years and on Monday he scooped the top prize.

United still have one game remaining this season against local rivals Manchester City on Saturday at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

Rashford also scooped the players’ player of the year award at the ceremony, attended my majority of Manchester United’s first team players and coaches.

Players such as Garnacho, Maguire, Lisandro Martinez all appeared with their partners at the event.

