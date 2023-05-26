Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 26, 2023 – Manchester United have reportedly been told to pay £140m to sign Victor Osimhen this summer after agreeing on a deal to sign his Napoli teammate, defender Kim Min-jae.

The Red Devils confirmed Champions League qualification on Thursday night and that will be a massive boost for their transfer window hopes as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in a striker and a centreback.

Reports this week suggested that United are close to signing Napoli’s Kim Min-jae, who has a £45m release clause in his current contract, but the Premier League club won’t stop there as they are also interested in his teammate Victor Osimhen.

According to Il Mattino, Man United will need to pay £140m for the wanted star but it is uncertain whether the Manchester club are willing to pay that.

Osimhen has had a superb season, spearheading Napoli’s charge to the Serie A title, and has become one of Europe’s most in-demand stars.

The striker has scored 28 goals and assisted a further five across 37 matches this season and would be a major signing for Ten Hag should he land the 24-year-old.

However, Napoli are reluctant to sell Osimhen and hopes that their £140m asking price will be met or scare off some of his suitors.