Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday May 24, 2023 – Manchester United are launching a £55million swoop for Chelsea forward Mason Mount.

The England international, who missed the final weeks of the season through injury, is a target for Erik ten Hag and the United boss wants a deal wrapped up quickly.

Mount is entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge with his future under increasing uncertainty.

Old Trafford sources have indicated that talks over a move for the 24-year-old are set to commence.

United want to pay in the region of £55m for Mount, a price that falls way below Chelsea’s £85m valuation.

United may be prepared to increase their initial valuation of Mount given Ten Hag’s determination to add the attacker to his ranks next season.

In addition to United, Arsenal are also interested in Mount as Mikel Arteta looks to build on his team’s second-placed finish this season. Liverpool are also actively pursuing a deal for Mount as Jurgen Klopp seeks to rebuild his midfield after a difficult season.