Tuesday May 2, 2023 – Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has announced that he and his partner Eva Garcia are expecting a baby boy.

The 18-year-old revealed the news in a heartfelt message on social media, capping off a massive few days for the youngster after he agreed a huge pay rise with the Red Devils.

Garnacho posted the message alongside a series of photos from a gender reveal party with his partner Eva Garcia, with one photo showing them holding up a Manchester United baby kit with his name on the back.

The youngster, who joined United as a 16-year-old in 2020, announced that their child will be called Enzo.

He wrote: ‘Where life begins, and love never ends. Planning your arrival and knowing you’re going to be here to complete our lives fills us with love and excitement.

‘We can’t explain how we feel to be able to fulfil our biggest dream together.

‘We’re counting down the days to meet you, Dad and Mom already love you so much Enzo.’ Garnacho and Garcia are childhood sweethearts and the Sun have reported that they have been living together in a quiet part of Cheshire since he joined the Red Devils.