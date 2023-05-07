Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday May 7, 2023 – Manchester United have reportedly decided not to sign Wout Weghorst on a permanent deal this summer, with Erik ten Hag instead drawing up a four-man shortlist for an alternative striker.

The Burnley forward joined United on loan in January but has since scored just two goals in 26 appearances.

He arrived during the first half of the campaign on loan at Besiktas, where he scored nine goals in 18 games.

Weghorst also impressed for the Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup, but he has failed to make an impact at Old Trafford.

The 6ft 6in target man started the first 19 games he was available for in all competitions, only to slip down the pecking order with substitute appearances.

The 30-year-old is yet to find the net in 13 Premier League matches, which has led to criticism that he is not good enough for a club of such size.

Due to his struggle, Manchester Evening News are reporting that a permanent move to United is not on the cards for him this summer.

Weghorst still has two years remaining on his Burnley contract having joined the Clarets for £12.5million from Wolfsburg in January 2022.

A new striker is the priority for United this summer with Tottenham’s Harry Kane their top target.