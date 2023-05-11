Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday May 11, 2023 – Manchester United have received major boost in their bid to sign £130M-rated Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn hinted they will not go after him this summer.

The 24-year-old has been a key part of Napoli’s Serie A success this season, scoring 23 league goals as Luciano Spalletti’s side wrapped up their first Scudetto in 33 years earlier this month.

United are looking for a new striker since losing Cristiano Ronaldo in November, and have been linked with Osimhen for months.

Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis maintains the Nigeria international will not be leaving the club this summer and the player himself has played down talk of a move, but the Red Devils believe he will be available for around £130 million.

Chelsea are also interested in Osimhen and may be hoping to edge United with a partial swap deal involving Christian Pulisic, but Kahn’s comments suggest Bayern are not in the race for his signature.

‘When it’s about such a fee, we have to ask the question: does the player give you a guarantee for this money?’ he told SportBILD. ‘That would definitely be a big risk.’

If the German giants have dropped out of the race to sign Osimhen, it could be another sign of their decline as a major force in European football.