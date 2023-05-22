Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 22, 2023 – Manchester City won the Premier League title on Saturday, May 20 after Arsenal’s shock 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest ended all mathematical chances of Mikel Arteta’s men overtaking Pep Guardiola’s side in the title race.

At one stage in January, City trailed Arsenal by eight points but the reigning champions have remained unbeaten since a 1-0 loss at Tottenham on February 5, during which time Mikel Arteta’s side stuttered.

City’s run of 23 unbeaten games coincided with Arsenal’s capitulation from its position at the top of the table, which it had occupied for much of the season.

Despite holding an eight-point gap last month, Arsenal’s hopes of a first title since the 2003/04 season during former Manager Arsene Wenger’s time, got dead and buried following three draws and a 4-1 thrqshing at Manchester City in April, followed by a 3-0 defeat to Brighton last week and now a loss at Nottingham, a team fighting to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

City have now officially won the Premier League, its fifth title in six years, and with a possible FA Cup and Champions league win next month, they could have an achievement only is matched by just one other team in the league’s entire history – Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United between 1995/96 and 2000/01.