Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday May 29, 2023 – Manchester United legend, Roy Keane has told the club to get rid of goalkeeper, David De Gea, while slamming team-mates for posing with his Golden Glove award.

De Gea was awarded the Premier League’s ‘Golden Glove’ award at Old Trafford on Sunday May 28, for the most clean sheets this season as United finished third overall.

The 32-year-old managed to keep opposition teams out on in 17 separate matches during United’s domestic campaign, three better than second-placed Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson.

But Keane is not convinced enough and wants the club to cut ties with the player who is in ongoing negotiations over a new deal.

‘Manchester United had to improve defensively from last year because they were so bad,’ Keane said on Sky Sports.

‘They’re [United players] all patting De Gea on the back there…I’d move him on quickly. He wouldn’t be for me, he’s not going to get Manchester United back winning trophies, absolutely not.

‘The idea that the players are patting him on the back is ridiculous, that’s his job,’ he added.

Ten Hag is keen to try and tie the long-term United goalkeeper down to a new contract and recently revealed that he is confident a deal will get done.

Keane continued: ‘No, you wouldn’t keep him as a No. 2. He wouldn’t want that, he wouldn’t stay for that.

‘He’s done okay, he’s won a few Player of the Year awards – but what big deal is that? It’s about what the team is achieving.

‘I think he’s made far too many mistakes over the years. He was trying to leave the club for a few years ago and go to Real Madrid.’