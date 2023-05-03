Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Wednesday May 3, 2023 – A man called Remi has shared his chat with a lady who reportedly has “rape” kink.
@Chowwder_ further revealed that he has also met two women who wanted a form of forced sex, but after he told them they would have to sign an undertaken, they laughed it off.
He tweeted;
“As funny as it sounds, some babes have a “rape” kink. I’ve met two who wanted a form of forced sex, told them we’d have to sign an undertaken, they laughed it off. I’ll pass.
“She don almost manipulate me, please I don’t want to have any dawg in me when it comes to rape lmfao”
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>