Thursday May 25, 2023 – A 24-year-old man from Harare has been handed an 8-year jail sentence for reportedly raping his friend.

The incident reportedly occurred on January 14, 2023.

At approximately 5 pm, amidst preparations for a shared event at their residence at Banchory Road Mandara, Chikore and the complainant found themselves in the company of friends. The evening progressed, accompanied by dinner and drinks, unaware of the impending tragedy.

Fatigued from the day’s activities, the complainant retired to her room, leaving the door unlocked in anticipation of her cousin’s arrival. Little did she know that this simple act of trust would shatter her sense of safety. Around 2 am, she awoke to a horrifying reality: Chikore engaging in non-consensual sexual intercourse.

Overwhelmed with shock and confusion, the complainant found herself paralyzed, unable to act as Chikore callously violated her. It was only when he completed his act that she could regain her composure. Chikore nonchalantly exited the room, leaving the complainant alone with the emotional scars of his actions.

Hours later, the complainant slowly pieced together the fragments of the traumatic night. Seeking solace, she confided in her cousin, who listened attentively as she recounted the harrowing ordeal. She told her uncle about the distressing incident and implored him to assist in notifying her parents. Without delay, a report was lodged at the ZRP Highlands station, and that was when Chikore was arrested.

Harare Magistrate, Mr Taurai Manuwere, who presided over the full trial, handed an 8-year jail sentence to the defendant. Initially, the magistrate handed down a 12-year sentence, but in a glimmer of leniency, four years were suspended under the condition that Chikore avoids committing a similar offence within the next five years.