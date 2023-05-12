Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 12, 2023 – Some social media users have been left in tears following a viral video of a man receiving a diploma certificate for his son who died a day before graduation.

The late graduand has been identified as Elethu Pangwa and he bagged a diploma in biotechnology from Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

The man received a standing ovation after showing up to receive his son’s certificate.

