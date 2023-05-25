Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 25, 2023 – An American man quit his job in the city and is now living off the grid in a treehouse he built himself, in an attempt to “escape the matrix and get back in touch with nature.”

Robert Breton, 35, took to TikTok and YouTube to reveal how he “achieved his dream life” by building a house by himself and living off 100 percent of rainwater and growing his own food.

Breton worked as a grocery store cashier in 2020 when he decided to leave his life living in the cities of Northern California and start a new adventure living away from humans in the Hawaiian jungle, according to a report by Metro.

He bought a quarter of an acre of land for $29,850 and built his own two-story home in an effort to find the perfect place to live.

The 200-square-foot house, which Breton claims is only 5.5 feet off the ground, is 20 feet tall, 14 feet by 14 feet and took him two years to build.

The “treehouse,” features a functioning sink, mini fridge, shelves, a futon, and a loft that holds the “sleeping quarters.”

Breton collects rainwater off the roof into a large 300-gallon tank, where it gets filtered and sent to the faucets inside his house.

Breton describing his reason for moving to the Hawaiian jungle, says he wants to be immersed with all the wild animals and flowers in Hawaii.

“It’s just absolutely incredible being immersed into nature itself, so I wanted to capitalize on that when having the vision of building this house,” Breton said in 2021.

He reportedly makes money from a supplement company he founded along with his social media accounts, where he urges others to follow in his footsteps of living off the grid to quit their 9 to 5 jobs.

Breton has a TV, laptop and a phone, which are all powered through the two solar panels attached outside his house.

The panels provide 400 watts of power, enough for Breton to make social media content and run the lights and other electronics in the house.

To ensure his content is seen online, Breton pays $25 a month for his 4G wifi router to provide access to the internet with antennas attached to his house that are connected to a cellphone tower eight miles away.

Breton built two additional “houses” on his property alongside the main treehouse; a greenhouse and an outhouse.

He says the greenhouse is where he grows his own food, his own fruits and vegetables, including green beans, broccoli, beets, lettuce, and carrots. He says sometimes he walks down to the nearest town to pick up grains and other supplements.