Thursday May 25, 2023 – A Ugandan man, Michael Tumuramye, has narrated how a lady he dated for six years ended up marrying his friend.

“A lady I dated 6 yrs ago had travelled to Kigali.

As a concerned BF I called a one of my friends over there to help her get good accommodation.

Long story short, they’ve been married for 5 yrs now.

Since then, I fear short ladies with big foreheads which look like a solar panel,” he tweeted on Wednesday, May 24.