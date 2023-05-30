Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 30, 2023 – A man has been nabbed after ransacking his neighbour’s apartment and stealing her properties including perfumes.

The man was apprehended by security guards at the apartment who caught him red-handed.

Upon being interrogated, the man claimed he was acting under the influence of drugs.

The claim was however countered by the victim who stated that he was acting in his right senses and spoke fluently when first questioned before police officers arrived at the scene of the incident.

Some of the stolen items he left in his apartment have been recovered.

Watch videos below