Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday May 10, 2023 – A man has recalled how shocked he was to see immigration officials walk into a passport office waiting room and ask everyone to stand up for a long prayer session.

@gkbalogs further revealed that Muslim and Christian prayers were said during the session.

He tweeted;

“I am thoroughly confused.

I have been at the immigration office at Alausa since 7.30am with so much chaos and confusion.

2 officers came into the room now and commanded everyone to stand up, and they started a praise worship session, followed by a long prayer session.

“We recited Hail Mary, and then they called an alfa to pray.

We did Hail Mary and some Islamic recitation for balance.”

Watch the video