Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday May 20, 2023 – A 34-year-old man identified as Wisdom Emmanuel has been arraigned before the Magistrates’ Court for allegedly kidnapping and sexually violating his daughter’s friend in his office.

Police prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the 34-year-old carried out the act in his office on April 30, 2023, around 10am.

According to Nurudeen, the defendant lured the girl to his office and sexually violated her.

According to him, the defendant went to the parents of the girl and took permission to allow the girl to take him to where his daughter works, but instead took her to his office where he allegedly forced her to take off her clothes and raped her.

Nurudeen said the offence committed is punishable under Sections 141 and 137 of the Criminal Laws.

The charge read

“That you, Wisdom Emmanuel, on April 30, 2023, around 10am at No. 46, Kusa Street, Bariga, Lagos state, in the Yaba Magisterial District did abduct one 13-year-old girl, (name withheld) under the custody of her parents and took her to your place of work located at Fadeyi area, with the intent to have unlawful carnal knowledge of her, and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 141 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”

Nurudeen prayed the court to remand the defendant for 30 days pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions

Magistrate Nwaka did not take the plea of the defendant but ordered that he be remanded and adjourned the case till June 19, 2023.