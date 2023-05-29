Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday May 29, 2023 – A deodorant tube was pulled out from his man’s stomach after he stuck it up his bum.

The unidentified 30-year-old from Iran sought help two hours after inserting the canister into his rectum.

Doctors who treated him, and then published his tale in a medical journal, revealed he complained of agonising stomach pains.

He confessed that he had previously experienced an ‘uncomplicated’ rectal foreign body insertion, although it is not clear what object that was with.

Exams of his anus revealed no signs of trauma, bleeding or cuts, the team wrote in the Visual Journal of Emergency Medicine.

The man was in too much agony to undergo a rectal examination, forcing medics to rely on an X-ray to find where the can had gone. He was then taken to the operating theatre at the Tehran University of Medical Sciences’ emergency department.

Surgeons made a cut across his stomach and removed the canister that same day.

He spent another day in hospital and saw a psychiatrist before being allowed home.